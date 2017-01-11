January 11, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

1p1.jpg

Police investigating "hate" crime incident in Brady Park

by Ron Scaglia
Nassau County Police are investigating a bias incident that took place in Brady Park during the holiday season. Police said that on the evening of Fri. Dec. More...

Winter Weekend Events

Friday, January 13   •Yoga Nidra Meditation: Mondays Jan. 9 & Feb. 13, 7 -9 p.m. Learn guided relaxation techniques and reduce stress. Bring a blanket or mat and a pillow if you require support for your knees or back. More...

Special Sections

Schools/Sports

Massapequan to make cross-country run to raise money for Ulman Cancer Center

by Tyler Buesching

Stephanie Edwards, a 21-year-old Massapequa native, is training to be part of a cross-country run, the 4KforCancer. She will be making the 4,000-mile trek this summer from San Francisco to Brooklyn to help raise funds for the Ulman Cancer Center. More...

Farmingdale HS varsity fall teams achieve Scholar-Athlete status

The Farmingdale High School Athletic Department announced that all Farmingdale High School varsity fall teams have achieved Scholar-Athlete Team status from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) for the 22nd consecutiv More...

Click here for all stories

Columnists - Free Access

Pets, Pets, Pets

How often do we say good things happen when we’re “at the right place at the right time?” Call this serendipity. Coincidences can alter the course of our lives such as meeting a soul mate or getting a great job. More...

Click here for all stories

Events & Calendar

POST CALENDAR

The following is a list of public meetings and special events for the coming week. Readers should know that meetings are subject to change without notice.  THURSDAY, January 12   •Amityville Rotary Weekly meeting: 8 a.m. More...

19th Annual 15K run for American Brain Tumor Foundation

Runners and walkers of all ages and levels of ability from all over Long Island and beyond are invited to test their training and endurance levels by being a part of the 19th Annual Lazer, Aptheker, Rosella & Yedid Kings Park 15 Kilometer Run.The More...

Creating a Healthy Lifestyle mini retreats begin January 14

A program entitled Creating a Healthy Lifestyle for Body, Mind and Soul, consisting of mini retreats, will be held Saturdays, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, March 11 and April 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Science of Spirituality Meditation Center.  More...

Click here for all stories

Legals - Free Access

Public Notices

NOTICE OF SALE Supreme Court County Of Nassau The Bank of New York Mellon fka The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the Certificateholders, CWALT, Inc., Alternative Loan Trust 2007-J2, Mortgage Pass- Through Certific More...

Click here for all stories

Police seek information on man who robbed juvenile in Massapequa

The Seventh Squad reports the details of a Robbery that occurred on Mon., Dec. 26, at 3:45 p.m. in Massapequa.  More...

Longtime Town Supervisor John Venditto steps down

The Town Board waffles on Tuesday in naming his replacement, considered to be NYS Assemblyman Joe Saladino

In a lengthy statement outlining his political achievements and his affection for the Town and its residents, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto announced last week that he was stepping down, effective Jan. 5.  More...

 

People/Social

Former Massapequan to head up Troop L in Rensselaer

State Police Maj. Robert M. Nuzzo, a former resident of Massapequa Park, was recently promoted to lead Troop K region of the State Police from the Rensselaer County line to southern Westchester.  He is the son of Mary and the late Thomas Nuzzo. More...

MPK officials welcome Philharmonic Orchestra for the holidays

Mayor Jeffrey P. Pravato welcomed everyone to the Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra’s Holiday Concert conducted by David Bernard and held at Berner Middle School.   More...

Massapequan to make cross-country run to raise money for Ulman Cancer Center

by Tyler Buesching

Stephanie Edwards, a 21-year-old Massapequa native, is training to be part of a cross-country run, the 4KforCancer. She will be making the 4,000-mile trek this summer from San Francisco to Brooklyn to help raise funds for the Ulman Cancer Center. More...

Click here for all stories

Library

AT YOUR LIBRARY THIS WEEK

Massapequa, 523 Central Avenue 516-798-4607 Massapequa Park, 40 Harbor Lane 516-799-0770 www.massapequalibrary.org  More...

Click here for all stories

Obituaries

Patrick Linehan, financial planner and former lifeguard at Robert Moses Beach

Patrick Francis Linehan Jr., a longtime resident of Amityville, died on Dec. 18, 2016, following a battle against pancreatic cancer. He was 71 years old.  More...

Click here for all stories

Opinion

Learn, and you will never be the same again

Steve Jobs, considered the father of the digital revolution, and a college dropout, took a calligraphy course once. The result: imagery that drove him to create beautiful fonts for computers.  More...

DRAWING CONCLUSIONS

- by Kevin Eastwood
Full Story

Empire Center exposes Albany’s secret healthcare taxes

by Bill Hammond

New York State government has become addicted to more than $4 billion in taxes and surcharges that drive up healthcare costs. More...

Click here for all stories
Front Page RSS feed