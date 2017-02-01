February 1, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

Joe Saladino appointed Oyster Bay Town supervisor

Vote takes place days after he gets GOP nod to run in November
by Carolyn James
NYS Assemblyman Joseph Saladino was sworn in as the Oyster Bay Town’s acting supervisor yesterday morning, just days after he was also nominated by the Nassau County Republican Committee to run on the Republican line for the post in November.&n More...

Farmingdale HS student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent

The Farmingdale School District recently celebrated the athletic and academic accomplishments of 15 students from Farmingdale High School who signed National Letters of Intent, identifying the college they will be attending after graduation. More...

Please meet the 2015 local scholars

•Massapequa native Devin Mc- Quillan was inducted into the Oracle Honor Society at Ithaca College, Ithaca, New York where he is a writing student. More...

Massapequa student-athletes commit to colleges

Massapequa High School celebrated the accomplishments of 14 student-athletes who will continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level by hosting a National Letter of Intent signing ceremony on Nov. 9.  More...

AT YOUR LIBRARY THIS WEEK

Massapequa, 523 Central Avenue 516-798-4607 Massapequa Park, 40 Harbor Lane 516-799-0770 www.massapequalibrary.org   More...

POST CALENDAR

The following is a list of public meetings and special events for the coming week. Readers should know that meetings are subject to change without notice.  THURSDAY, February 2   •Amityville Rotary Weekly meeting: 8 a.m. More...

Town of Oyster Bay to hold 2017 Arts Council Talent Competition

The Town of Oyster Bay and the Town of Oyster Bay Arts Council will hold the 2017 Talent Competition on Sat., March 4, at the Seymour Weiner Theatre at the Long Island High School for the Arts, 239 Cold Spring Road, Syosset, Oyster Bay Town Councilwo More...

Amityville SOS workshop series

A workshop series will be given by speaker Andrew Vidich, PhD on Tuesdays, Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 7:30 to 9 p.m. It will be held at the Science of Spirituality Medication Center, 79 County Line Rd., Amityville.  More...

Public Notices

Your right to know

INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF MASSAPEQUA PARK NASSAU COUNTY, NEW YORK NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the provision of the State of New York, that a Public Hearing will be held by the Zoning Board of Appeals in the Inc More...

Pravato says Massapequa Park Village is a diverse community

by Ron Scaglia

Does Massapequa Park lack diversity? That issue came up at a board meeting Mon., Jan. 23.  More...

Winter Weekend Events

Friday, February 3   •Senior Fitness: Fridays Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24, 11-12 p.m. A series of gentle exercises geared towards increasing range of motion and flexibility. Bring 1-3 lb. hand weights, water bottle and face towel. More...

 

Tara Pipes and Drums celebrates 40th anniversary

Tara Pipes and Drums was founded in 1976 and is dedicated to the promotion of Irish music and culture. N.C. Leg. James D. More...

Massapequa Kiwanis holds Field of Honor dedications

Mayor Jeffrey P. Pravato and Trustee Richard Begandy attended the Massapequa Kiwanis Club Field of Honor dedication ceremonies held at Massapequa High School and Alfred G. Berner Middle School.   More...

Massapequa boy scout troop visits Baseball HOF

Massapequa boy scout troop 776 recently had a good time when the boys went to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY, and a cider mill in the area. More...

Pets, Pets, Pets

February is the month for televised sports events with cat and dog contenders. Kitten Bowl IV will be shown on the Hallmark Channel this Sun., Feb. More...

Evelyn Froehlich, graduate of Farmingdale Schools, at 92

Evelyn D. Froehlich, a graduate of Farmingdale Schools, and a former longtime resident of Lindenhurst, died Dec. 27, 2016 at Broadlawn Manor Nursing Home, Amityville. She was 92 years old.  Mrs. More...

Opinion

School boards need your input as they work to put together next year’s budgets

Each year at this time, we reach out to remind readers that school districts are in the midst of putting together their annual school budgets. More...

DRAWING CONCLUSIONS

- by Kevin Eastwood
Full Story

FASNY applauds NYS Senate for passing volunteer firefighter presumptive cancer coverage

by Ken Pienkowski

The New York State Senate approved presumptive cancer coverage for volunteer firefighters today (Senate 1411), placing the onus squarely on the Assembly to do the same. More...

