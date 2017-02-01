Vote takes place days after he gets GOP nod to run in November
by Carolyn James
NYS Assemblyman Joseph Saladino was sworn in as the Oyster Bay Town’s acting supervisor yesterday morning, just days after he was also nominated by the Nassau County Republican Committee to run on the Republican line for the post in November.&n More...
The Farmingdale School District recently celebrated the athletic and academic accomplishments of 15 students from Farmingdale High School who signed National Letters of Intent, identifying the college they will be attending after graduation. More...
Massapequa High School celebrated the accomplishments of 14 student-athletes who will continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level by hosting a National Letter of Intent signing ceremony on Nov. 9. More...
The following is a list of public meetings and special events for the coming week. Readers should know that meetings are subject to change without notice. THURSDAY, February 2 •Amityville Rotary Weekly meeting: 8 a.m. More...
The Town of Oyster Bay and the Town of Oyster Bay Arts Council will hold the 2017 Talent Competition on Sat., March 4, at the Seymour Weiner Theatre at the Long Island High School for the Arts, 239 Cold Spring Road, Syosset, Oyster Bay Town Councilwo More...
A workshop series will be given by speaker Andrew Vidich, PhD on Tuesdays, Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 7:30 to 9 p.m. It will be held at the Science of Spirituality Medication Center, 79 County Line Rd., Amityville. More...
INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF MASSAPEQUA PARK NASSAU COUNTY, NEW YORK NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the provision of the State of New York, that a Public Hearing will be held by the Zoning Board of Appeals in the Inc More...
Friday, February 3 •Senior Fitness: Fridays Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24, 11-12 p.m. A series of gentle exercises geared towards increasing range of motion and flexibility. Bring 1-3 lb. hand weights, water bottle and face towel. More...
Mayor Jeffrey P. Pravato and Trustee Richard Begandy attended the Massapequa Kiwanis Club Field of Honor dedication ceremonies held at Massapequa High School and Alfred G. Berner Middle School. More...
Evelyn D. Froehlich, a graduate of Farmingdale Schools, and a former longtime resident of Lindenhurst, died Dec. 27, 2016 at Broadlawn Manor Nursing Home, Amityville. She was 92 years old. Mrs. More...