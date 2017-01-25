January 25, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

Breaking News - 1/30/2017 11:25 AM

Saladino nominated by GOP as their candidate to run for Oyster Bay Town Supervisor in November - Free Access

Town Board set to pick an interim on Tuesday
NYS Assemblyman Joseph Saladino was nominated by the Nassau County Republican Committee last night to run on the Republican line for Oyster Bay Town Supervisor in November. More...

O'Bay signs five-year pact with CSEA employees

by Alex Mitchell

A two-percent salary cut over two years for Town of Oyster Bay CSEA employees is part of a five-year contract approved by highway and sanitation department members of Local 881 on Jan. 4. More...

Winter Weekend Events

Friday, January 27   •On Fri., Jan. 27, at 1 p.m., the Harbor Lane Library will have Let’s Talk senior discussion group. Massapequa Park, 40 Harbor Lane, 516-799-0770.  •On Fri., Jan. More...

Special Sections

Schools/Sports

Farmingdale sends students to “Space Camp”

The Farmingdale School District recently sent students and teachers from Howitt Middle School to SPACE CAMP® at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Hunstville, Alabama. Sixth-grade teachers Ms. Cuiffo and Mr. More...

Albany Avenue comedy basketball a success

The Farmingdale School District’s Albany Avenue Elementary School recently welcomed the Magic Masters comedy basketball team to connect with students through basketball in a fun, educational way. More...

Grace kids take part in science presentation

Grace Early Childhood Center Pre-K students were treated to a presentation by Mrs. Foster from The Long Island Center for Arts and Sciences. They learned many things about the Native American culture. More...

Obituaries

Virginia Groome, of Amityville, Woman’s Club member

Virginia Groome had a long and full life, filled with family and friends. “She was a social person,” said her granddaughter Erica Young. More...

Opinion

The women’s march was unfortunately stolen by the unscrupulous

The women’s march on Washington and throughout the country last Saturday was a major success in that it put the new administration of Donald J. More...

DRAWING CONCLUSIONS -

by Mitchell L. Goodstein
Full Story

School Choice Week: NYers are demanding more choice in education

by Brandon Muir

New York’s parents are demanding school choice. More than 100,000 students attend charter schools while thousands more are on waiting lists. More...

Police arrest MPK man for making terrorist threats against former employee - Free Access

A former employee of Shop rite at 5508 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa, phoned into the store numerous times last night threatening employees there.The N.C. Police Department’s Seventh Squad said the Terrorist Threat was made today, shortly after midnight. More...

NYC Corrections Officer Recruit arrested and charged with selling drugs in Masspapequa - Free Access

The Nassau County Police Department’s Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a West Babylon man for Criminal Possession and Sale of a Controlled Substance that occurred in Massapequa on Fri., Jan. 27, at 6:30 p.m. More...

 

People/Social

Artwork from students Cassidy Morrow and Giada SanFilippo to to be displayed at L.I. art show

Two students at Birch Lane Elementary School in the Massapequa School District will have their work displayed at the upcoming Colors of Long Island art show at the Long Island Museum in Stony Brook.  More...

Please meet our local scholars...

Julia Araque, of Massapequa Park, Ryan Cooney, of Massapequa, and Devika Gupta, of Farmingdale were named to the dean’s list in the fall 2016 at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.   More...

Developing critical thinking skills in the Breakout Room

The Escape Room concept has come to the Massapequa School District as a new way to teach problem-solving and critical thinking skills while fostering communication and collaboration. More...

Columnists - Free Access

Pets, Pets, Pets

“Bobbles” is a six-month-old kitten with cerebellar hypoplasia (aka “CH”) at Babylon Shelter. The condition sounds more frightening than it is, especially when a cat’s disability is mild to moderate.  More...

Events & Calendar

POST CALENDAR

The following is a list of public meetings and special events for the coming week. Readers should know that meetings are subject to change without notice.  THURSDAY, January 26   •Amityville Rotary Weekly meeting: 8 a.m. More...

Narconon training available

Narconon reminds families that abuse of heroin and opioid drugs has become a national health crisis. Learn to recognize the signs of heroin abuse and get your loved ones help if they are at risk. More...

Property tax assessment grievance workshop

N.C. Leg. Rose Marie Walker and N.C. Leg. Laura Schaefer will be co-hosting a Property Tax Assessment Grievance Workshop, Wed., Feb. 8, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hicksville Public Library. More...

Legals - Free Access

Public Notices

Your right to know

Notice of formation of Hyaline Alpha Capital LLC. Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York SSNY on (date filed). Office located in Suffolk County. More...

