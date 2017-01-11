Friday, January 13 •Yoga Nidra Meditation: Mondays Jan. 9 & Feb. 13, 7 -9 p.m. Learn guided relaxation techniques and reduce stress. Bring a blanket or mat and a pillow if you require support for your knees or back. More...
Stephanie Edwards, a 21-year-old Massapequa native, is training to be part of a cross-country run, the 4KforCancer. She will be making the 4,000-mile trek this summer from San Francisco to Brooklyn to help raise funds for the Ulman Cancer Center. More...
The Farmingdale High School Athletic Department announced that all Farmingdale High School varsity fall teams have achieved Scholar-Athlete Team status from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) for the 22nd consecutiv More...
How often do we say good things happen when we’re “at the right place at the right time?” Call this serendipity. Coincidences can alter the course of our lives such as meeting a soul mate or getting a great job. More...
The following is a list of public meetings and special events for the coming week. Readers should know that meetings are subject to change without notice. THURSDAY, January 12 •Amityville Rotary Weekly meeting: 8 a.m. More...
Runners and walkers of all ages and levels of ability from all over Long Island and beyond are invited to test their training and endurance levels by being a part of the 19th Annual Lazer, Aptheker, Rosella & Yedid Kings Park 15 Kilometer Run.The More...
A program entitled Creating a Healthy Lifestyle for Body, Mind and Soul, consisting of mini retreats, will be held Saturdays, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, March 11 and April 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Science of Spirituality Meditation Center. More...
NOTICE OF SALE Supreme Court County Of Nassau The Bank of New York Mellon fka The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the Certificateholders, CWALT, Inc., Alternative Loan Trust 2007-J2, Mortgage Pass- Through Certific More...
The Town Board waffles on Tuesday in naming his replacement, considered to be NYS Assemblyman Joe Saladino
In a lengthy statement outlining his political achievements and his affection for the Town and its residents, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto announced last week that he was stepping down, effective Jan. 5. More...
State Police Maj. Robert M. Nuzzo, a former resident of Massapequa Park, was recently promoted to lead Troop K region of the State Police from the Rensselaer County line to southern Westchester. He is the son of Mary and the late Thomas Nuzzo. More...
