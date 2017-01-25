The Farmingdale School District recently sent students and teachers from Howitt Middle School to SPACE CAMP® at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Hunstville, Alabama. Sixth-grade teachers Ms. Cuiffo and Mr. More...
The Farmingdale School District’s Albany Avenue Elementary School recently welcomed the Magic Masters comedy basketball team to connect with students through basketball in a fun, educational way. More...
Grace Early Childhood Center Pre-K students were treated to a presentation by Mrs. Foster from The Long Island Center for Arts and Sciences. They learned many things about the Native American culture. More...
A former employee of Shop rite at 5508 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa, phoned into the store numerous times last night threatening employees there.The N.C. Police Department’s Seventh Squad said the Terrorist Threat was made today, shortly after midnight. More...
The Nassau County Police Department’s Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a West Babylon man for Criminal Possession and Sale of a Controlled Substance that occurred in Massapequa on Fri., Jan. 27, at 6:30 p.m. More...
Two students at Birch Lane Elementary School in the Massapequa School District will have their work displayed at the upcoming Colors of Long Island art show at the Long Island Museum in Stony Brook. More...
“Bobbles” is a six-month-old kitten with cerebellar hypoplasia (aka “CH”) at Babylon Shelter. The condition sounds more frightening than it is, especially when a cat’s disability is mild to moderate. More...
The following is a list of public meetings and special events for the coming week. Readers should know that meetings are subject to change without notice. THURSDAY, January 26 •Amityville Rotary Weekly meeting: 8 a.m. More...
Narconon reminds families that abuse of heroin and opioid drugs has become a national health crisis. Learn to recognize the signs of heroin abuse and get your loved ones help if they are at risk. More...