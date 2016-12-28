December 28, 2016 RSS feed / Front Page

Beefed up DWI patrols this weekend - Free Access

Don't drink and drive
Nassau County Executive Edward P. Mangano and Acting Nassau County Police Commissioner Thomas C. More...

Winter Weekend Events

Friday, December 30   • On Fri., Dec. 30, at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., the Harbor Lane Library will have Snowman on the Beach Mosaic for grades 1-6. Using mixed media, make a snowman out of glue, paint, sand and crystals. More...

Schools/Sports

Farmingdale HS hosts historic car show

Farmingdale High School recently hosted its annual historical car show to share automotive history and artistry with students and members of the Farmingdale community. More...

Pets, Pets, Pets

This year Babylon Animal Shelter and Last Hope in Wantagh each took in close to 500 cats and kittens. Every cat has a rescue story though known details may be sketchy. More...

Library

AT YOUR LIBRARY THIS WEEK

Massapequa - 523 Central Avenue 516-798-4607  Massapequa Park - 40 Harbor Lane 516-799-0770 www.massapequalibrary.org   More...

Obituaries

Bill Sommerville, Industrial Arts school teacher, veteran

For almost 30 years, Bill Sommerville taught industrial arts at Amityville Memorial High School.  “It was a job he loved,” said his wife of 31 years, Marjorie. “There was never anything else he wanted to do.”  Mr. More...

Opinion

In New Year media must make new commitment to the public

As we begin a New Year, there is growing concern about the trust, or lack there of, that the public has in the media. We call it a crisis of faith. More...

DRAWING CONCLUSIONS

- by Kevin Eastwood
We protect our homes; why not protect our borders

Dear Editor:  The presidential campaign of 2016 was more an exercise in character assassination than one of substance.  However, one of the few issues discussed was building a wall to protect our southern border. More...

FSD test results show water is safe

Testing shows contaminants well below EPA standards
by Tyler Buesching

More than a year after the Flint, Michigan water contamination crisis, and a recent recommendation by the NYS Commissioner of Education that all districts test their water, the Farmingdale School District has tested its water and determined it surpas More...

MPK Village Board approves solar solicitation

by Ron Scaglia

Solicitors will soon be in Massapequa Park trying to convince Village residents about the benefits of solar energy. At its final meeting of 2016, the Massapequa Park Village Board gave approval to Trinity Solar to solicit within Massapequa Park. More...

 

Massapequa boy scout receives Court of Honor citation

N.C. Comptroller George Maragos presented Michael Boyle, from Boy Scout Troop 590 of Massapequa, with an honorary citation at his Court of Honor, where he became an Eagle Scout, the highest and most prestigious rank within the organization.   More...

Michael Finn honored at ACLD 31st Annual Employment Recognition Breakfast

Michael Finn was honored by Adults and Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities (ACLD) at its 31st Annual Employment Recognition Breakfast held at Carlyle on the Green in Farmingdale.  More...

Massapequa Water District commissioners help celebrate NSWCA anniversary

The Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA) is celebrating its 35th Anniversary of service to the residents of Long Island. More...

POST CALENDAR

The following is a list of public meetings and special events for the coming week. Readers should know that meetings are subject to change without notice.  THURSDAY, December 29   •Amityville Rotary Weekly meeting: 8 a.m. More...

Mangano seeks nominations for 2017 Senior Citizens of the Year

N.C. Executive Edward P. More...

TOB announces children’s magical music and more events in Jan.

The Town of Oyster Bay’s Children’s Magical Music & More program kicks off 2017 this January with World of Wonder which will feature stories and magic from around the world brought to life by a truly unique theatre artist and will be More...

Public Notices

Your right to know

NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT: NASSAU COUNTY. More...

